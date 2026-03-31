WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $154.38 and traded as low as $149.18. WEX shares last traded at $153.2380, with a volume of 428,141 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

WEX Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.89 million. WEX had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 11.43%.The firm's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 1,575 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $251,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,695 shares in the company, valued at $590,830.50. The trade was a 29.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 3,238 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $486,412.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,118.98. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,924. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in WEX by 368.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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