WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Robert Moorhead Sells 10,194 Shares

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH - Get Free Report) insider Robert Moorhead sold 10,194 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,266 ($15.94), for a total value of £129,056.04 ($162,477.70).

WH Smith Price Performance

Shares of WH Smith stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,253 ($15.77). 154,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,499. WH Smith PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,499 ($18.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,532.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,375.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,260.50.

WH Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from WH Smith's previous dividend of $11.00. WH Smith's payout ratio is 6,530.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMWH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,469 ($18.49) to GBX 1,460 ($18.38) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($16.49) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.14) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Further Reading

