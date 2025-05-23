What is Cormark's Forecast for BNS Q2 Earnings?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS - Free Report) TSE: BNS - Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia's current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia's FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNS. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $51.60 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,184,171 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,521,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,025 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,425,639 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,363,619,000 after purchasing an additional 434,771 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,966,078 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,017,933,000 after purchasing an additional 308,837 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,717,286 shares of the bank's stock worth $840,331,000 after purchasing an additional 362,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,158,112 shares of the bank's stock worth $718,670,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company's stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.7415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Bank of Nova Scotia's payout ratio is 83.05%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

