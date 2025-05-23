What is Cormark's Forecast for Sigma Lithium Q3 Earnings?

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML - Free Report) - Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Gill forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium's current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium's Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 38.04% and a negative net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $661.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.30. Sigma Lithium has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company's 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 157,982 shares of the company's stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company's stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

