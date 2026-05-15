What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for LLY FY2026 Earnings?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $36.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $36.06. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company's current full-year earnings is $35.80 per share.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS.

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Several other brokerages have also commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,006.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company's fifty day moving average is $939.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $996.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company's stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 11,714 shares of the company's stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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