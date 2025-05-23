What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for Belite Bio Q1 Earnings?

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio's current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio's Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Belite Bio from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belite Bio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -58.22 and a beta of -1.48. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $86.53.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 9,391.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,151 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the first quarter worth about $5,538,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,342 shares of the company's stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Belite Bio by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

