What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for MNMD Q1 Earnings?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)'s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)'s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $7.07 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock's 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.52.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, insider Daniel Karlin sold 6,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $46,074.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 446,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,007,232.98. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 21,208 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $142,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 856,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,773,187.44. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,391 shares of company stock worth $204,835. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Diadema Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, King Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

