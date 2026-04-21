What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for MeiraGTx Q1 Earnings?

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of MeiraGTx in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MeiraGTx's current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MeiraGTx's Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $75.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.87 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 1,065.47% and a negative net margin of 140.31%.

Get MeiraGTx alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGTX. Wall Street Zen raised MeiraGTx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on MeiraGTx from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised MeiraGTx from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MeiraGTx from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MeiraGTx currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGTX

MeiraGTx Price Performance

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.27. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeiraGTx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,810 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,797 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 62,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $459,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,449,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,742,239.95. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 27,661 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $258,906.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 668,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,206.80. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Founded in 2014 as an outgrowth of research at University College London, the company focuses on leveraging adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver functional genes to target tissues. MeiraGTx's pipeline spans ocular, central nervous system and systemic indications, addressing conditions such as inherited retinal dystrophies and neurodegenerative disorders that currently lack effective therapies.

The company's lead programs include AAV-based candidates designed to restore or replace defective genes underlying rare retinal diseases and to modulate cellular pathways in neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MeiraGTx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MeiraGTx wasn't on the list.

While MeiraGTx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here