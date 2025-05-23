What is Northland Capmk's Estimate for Transcat Q3 Earnings?

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transcat's current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRNS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Transcat from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Transcat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.00.

Transcat Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $91.63 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $852.98 million, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.69. Transcat has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $147.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Transcat by 686.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at $76,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 1,052.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 10,137.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company's stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

