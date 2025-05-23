What is Raymond James' Forecast for Zedcor FY2027 Earnings?

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zedcor in a research note issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Zedcor's current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Zedcor Price Performance

Zedcor stock opened at C$3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.22. Zedcor has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$341.25 million, a PE ratio of 874.71 and a beta of 2.48.

About Zedcor

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

