What is Seaport Res Ptn's Estimate for VF Q1 Earnings?

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of VF in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VF's current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for VF's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VFC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VF from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VF from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut VF from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.95.

VF Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. VF has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

VF (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in VF by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 376,615 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,174 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in VF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,151 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. VF's payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read More

