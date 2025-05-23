What is Zacks Research's Estimate for CHRW FY2025 Earnings?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.36. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide's current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Get CHRW alerts: Sign Up

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHRW. TD Cowen increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.52 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $82.16 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider C.H. Robinson Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and C.H. Robinson Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here