What is Zacks Research's Estimate for EL FY2025 Earnings?

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) - Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies' current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE EL opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.85%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

