What is Zacks Research's Estimate for TSE:BHC Q2 Earnings?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC - Free Report) - Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies' current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,831.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$13.74.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

