What is Zacks Research's Forecast for BDX Q3 Earnings?

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company's current full-year earnings is $14.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company's Q4 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $221.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's 50 day moving average is $199.57 and its 200-day moving average is $219.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,598,960. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,878 shares of company stock worth $636,393. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

