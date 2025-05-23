What is Zacks Research's Forecast for BIO FY2027 Earnings?

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $9.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.27. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories' current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

BIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.40.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $227.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $215.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $242.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

