What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Starbucks Q3 Earnings?

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Starbucks' current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks' FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.72.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Starbucks's payout ratio is 88.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,497,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

