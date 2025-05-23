What is Zacks Research's Forecast for STX FY2025 Earnings?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $7.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.69. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology's current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Seagate Technology's Q4 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STX. Bank of America reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $108.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.32. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

