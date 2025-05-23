What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Surmodics Q2 Earnings?

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX - Free Report) - Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Surmodics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Surmodics' current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics' FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Surmodics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Surmodics Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $416.96 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $42.44.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Surmodics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,452 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company's stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

