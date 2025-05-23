What is Zacks Research's Forecast for TC Energy Q4 Earnings?

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP - Free Report) NYSE: TRP - Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised TC Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$74.17.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at C$68.71 on Friday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$46.07 and a 52-week high of C$70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$68.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.40. The company has a market cap of C$70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. TC Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In other news, Director David Brast acquired 1,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.98 per share, with a total value of C$94,367.85. Also, Director Gregory Romero acquired 1,600 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.95 per share, with a total value of C$70,319.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,578 and have sold 170,987 shares valued at $11,550,459. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

