Whitbread (LON:WTB) Shares Down 11.3% - Should You Sell?

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. 2,620,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

Get Whitbread alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,480.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTB

Whitbread Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,018.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,999.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Whitbread (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitbread

In other Whitbread news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,880 per share, for a total transaction of £288,000. Also, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,974 per share, with a total value of £14,870. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations. People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels across the UK and Germany.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Whitbread, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Whitbread wasn't on the list.

While Whitbread currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here