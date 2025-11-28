Free Trial
Whitbread (LON:WTB) Shares Down 11.3% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares fell 11.3% intraday to about GBX 2,493 on Friday with volume up ~8% versus average, after a prior close of GBX 2,812.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive—five Buys and one Hold—with a consensus price target of GBX 3,480 and several firms recently raising targets (up to GBX 3,800 from Citi).
  • Insiders bought stock: Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 10,000 shares at GBX 2,880 and Richard Gillingwater bought 500 shares at GBX 2,974, signalling management confidence despite the sell-off.
Whitbread plc (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) was down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. Approximately 2,620,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Panmure Gordon restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Shore Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 3,480.

Whitbread Trading Down 11.3%

The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 3,004.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,997.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Whitbread (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts expect that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,974 per share, for a total transaction of £14,870. Also, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,880 per share, for a total transaction of £288,000. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

About Whitbread

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations. People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels across the UK and Germany.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

