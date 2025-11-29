Whitbread (LON:WTB) Shares Down 11.3% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. 2,620,126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

Get Whitbread alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTB. Panmure Gordon restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Shore Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,480.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTB

Whitbread Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,004.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,997.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18.

Whitbread (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whitbread had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts expect that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Whitbread

In other news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,880 per share, with a total value of £288,000. Also, insider Richard Gillingwater bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,974 per share, for a total transaction of £14,870. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

About Whitbread

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations. People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels across the UK and Germany.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Whitbread, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Whitbread wasn't on the list.

While Whitbread currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here