Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Down 11.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Whitbread shares fell 11.3% intraday to about GBX 2,494 (from GBX 2,812) on Friday, with trading volume up roughly 8% versus the average session.
  • Analysts remain largely positive with a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 3,480, though JPMorgan is neutral with a lower GBX 2,900 target.
  • Insiders bought shares recently (Christine Hodgson 10,000 at GBX 2,880; Richard Gillingwater 500 at GBX 2,974), while Whitbread shows a market cap of £4.26bn and a PE of 17.43.
Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) fell 11.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. 2,620,126 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Shore Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,700 target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,480.

Whitbread Trading Down 11.3%

The firm has a market cap of £4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,018.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,999.53.

Whitbread (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,974 per share, with a total value of £14,870. Also, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,880 per share, with a total value of £288,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Whitbread

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations. People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels across the UK and Germany.

