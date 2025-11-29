Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Down 11.3% - Time to Sell?

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. Approximately 2,620,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

WTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Panmure Gordon reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,480.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The company has a market cap of £4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,004.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,997.14.

Whitbread (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitbread news, insider Richard Gillingwater purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,974 per share, with a total value of £14,870. Also, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,880 per share, with a total value of £288,000. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations. People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels across the UK and Germany.

