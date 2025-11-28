Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Down 11.3% - What's Next?

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. 2,620,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTB shares. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,480.

The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,018.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,999.53. The firm has a market cap of £4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Whitbread (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,974 per share, for a total transaction of £14,870. Also, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,880 per share, for a total transaction of £288,000. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations. People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels across the UK and Germany.

