Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Down 11.3% - What's Next?

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. Approximately 2,620,126 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Panmure Gordon reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,700 price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,480.

Whitbread Trading Down 11.3%

The stock has a market cap of £4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,004.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,998.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Whitbread (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 EPS for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,974 per share, with a total value of £14,870. Also, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,880 per share, for a total transaction of £288,000. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations. People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels across the UK and Germany.

