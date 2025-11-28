Free Trial
Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Down 11.5% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Whitbread shares plunged about 11.5% to GBX 2,490 on Friday, with roughly 2.58 million shares traded—above the recent average—after a prior close of GBX 2,812.
  • Analysts remain largely positive (five Buys, one Hold), giving a consensus "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 3,480, implying significant upside from current levels.
  • Insider buying was reported recently—Richard Gillingwater and Christine Hodgson purchased shares at ~GBX 2,974 and GBX 2,880 respectively—an indication of insider confidence despite the share price drop.
Whitbread plc (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,490. Approximately 2,578,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,415,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,700 target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 3,480.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,018.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,999.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Whitbread (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Gillingwater purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,974 per share, with a total value of £14,870. Also, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,880 per share, with a total value of £288,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations. People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels across the UK and Germany.

