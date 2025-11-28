Whitbread (LON:WTB) Trading Down 11.3% - Here's What Happened

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) dropped 11.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. Approximately 2,620,126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

Get Whitbread alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Panmure Gordon reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,480.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTB

Whitbread Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,004.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,997.14.

Whitbread (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 EPS for the quarter. Whitbread had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whitbread news, insider Richard Gillingwater bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,974 per share, with a total value of £14,870. Also, insider Christine Mary Hodgson purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,880 per share, with a total value of £288,000. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations. People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels across the UK and Germany.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Whitbread, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Whitbread wasn't on the list.

While Whitbread currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here