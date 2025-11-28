Free Trial
→ [Revealed] The $100 Starlink Pre-IPO Jackpot! (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Whitbread (LON:WTB) Trading Down 11.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Whitbread logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Whitbread shares fell 11.3% on Friday to about GBX 2,493 (low GBX 2,490) on increased volume of ~2.62 million shares, up ~8% versus the average.
  • Analysts retain a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a consensus target of GBX 3,480 (five Buys, one Hold) and individual targets ranging roughly GBX 2,900–3,800.
  • Company insiders have been buying shares recently — Christine Hodgson bought 10,000 shares at GBX 2,880 and Richard Gillingwater bought 500 shares — signaling insider purchases amid the pullback.
  • Five stocks we like better than Whitbread.

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) dropped 11.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. Approximately 2,620,126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Panmure Gordon reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,480.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTB

Whitbread Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,004.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,997.14.

Whitbread (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 EPS for the quarter. Whitbread had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whitbread news, insider Richard Gillingwater bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,974 per share, with a total value of £14,870. Also, insider Christine Mary Hodgson purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,880 per share, with a total value of £288,000. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations. People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels across the UK and Germany.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Whitbread Right Now?

Before you consider Whitbread, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Whitbread wasn't on the list.

While Whitbread currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Enter your email address to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
From Goldco Precious Metals (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 6,364,483 Shares of Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG
Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 6,364,483 Shares of Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG
By MarketBeat | November 28, 2025
tc pixel
When a $200M Neighbor Surges, Investors Look Next Door
When a $200M Neighbor Surges, Investors Look Next Door
From i2i Marketing Group, LLC (Ad)
Missed the AI Boom? These 2 Crushed Stocks Could Be Your Second Chance
Missed the AI Boom? These 2 Crushed Stocks Could Be Your Second Chance
By Jordan Chussler | November 25, 2025
3 Stocks to Buy for the Evolution of AI Infrastructure
3 Stocks to Buy for the Evolution of AI Infrastructure
By Chris Markoch | November 28, 2025

Recent Videos

The Rare Earth Market Just Flipped. 3 Stocks to Buy Now
The Rare Earth Market Just Flipped. 3 Stocks to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks The Smart Money is Buying (But Don’t Want You to Know)
3 Stocks The Smart Money is Buying (But Don’t Want You to Know)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines