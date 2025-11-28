Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Whitbread logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Whitbread shares gapped down before the market opened, falling from $9.27 to an $8.40 open (last $8.45), roughly a 9.5% drop on light volume of 5,767 shares.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive—Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have reaffirmed bullish ratings and Peel Hunt upgraded to a strong-buy, leaving the stock with an average rating of Buy.
  • Technically, the stock is trading below both its 50‑day ($10.02) and 200‑day ($10.08) simple moving averages, indicating continued downside pressure.
  • Five stocks we like better than Whitbread.

Shares of Whitbread PLC - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WTBDY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $8.40. Whitbread shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 5,767 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTBDY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Whitbread

Whitbread Stock Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Whitbread Right Now?

Before you consider Whitbread, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Whitbread wasn't on the list.

While Whitbread currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2025 Cover
These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2025

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2025. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
From Timothy Sykes (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines