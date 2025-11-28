Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of Whitbread PLC - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WTBDY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $8.40. Whitbread shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 5,767 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTBDY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Whitbread Stock Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

