White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Stock Acquired Rep. J. French Hill

Representative J. French Hill (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. NYSE: WTM. In a filing disclosed on July 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group stock on June 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "J FRENCH HILL - IRA" account.

Representative J. French Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Fortrea NASDAQ: FTRE on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Lazard NYSE: LAZ on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Spectrum Brands NYSE: SPB on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company NYSE: WFC on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Blackstone NYSE: BX on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Regions Financial NYSE: RF on 6/23/2025.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,787.19 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,666.22 and a one year high of $2,023.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 164.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,787.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,819.46.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.00) by ($6.50). White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 183.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 325.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

French Hill (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hill (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Hill is the founder and chairman of Delta Trust & Bank. He has served as senior policy advisor to President George H.W. Bush, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and senior advisor to Governor Mike Huckabee.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

