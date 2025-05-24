Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Whitecap Resources from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$8.73 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$6.87 and a one year high of C$11.31. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. Whitecap Resources's payout ratio is 49.25%.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.17 per share, with a total value of C$71,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,939.60. In the last quarter, insiders bought 131,620 shares of company stock worth $1,105,011. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap's Canadian assets.

