WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
WhiteFiber logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market from $19.82 to $21.02 and last traded at $21.21 on volume of 210,703, indicating renewed short‑term buying interest.
  • Analysts are largely positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.11, with multiple firms setting targets in the $34–$37 range.
  • WhiteFiber missed Q3 EPS (reported ($0.47) vs. est. ($0.12)) and slightly missed revenue ($20.18M vs. $21.18M) despite 64.2% YoY revenue growth, and several institutional investors initiated or added positions in the quarter.
WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.82, but opened at $21.02. WhiteFiber shares last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 210,703 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities set a $37.00 price target on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of WhiteFiber to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.11.

WhiteFiber Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $28.06.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. The company's revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteFiber

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYFI. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $759,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $2,717,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,382,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

