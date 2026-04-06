Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 16296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Whitestone REIT to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $16.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSR

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $852.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business had revenue of $43.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. Analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitestone REIT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company's portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

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