WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of WOW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.19. 139,353 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $358.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.32.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LB Partners LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.1% in the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 7,358,522 shares of the company's stock worth $35,946,000 after buying an additional 288,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 60,912 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,393,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 37,475 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,098,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

