William Blair Decreases Earnings Estimates for TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies' current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies' FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.44. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $99.22 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here