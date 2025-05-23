William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for CarMax Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX - Free Report) - William Blair boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for CarMax's current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax's Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CarMax from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.73.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company's stock worth $702,425,000 after buying an additional 282,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,910,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

