William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for MOD Earnings

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Free Report) - Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing's current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $90.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company's fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,235 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 67,465 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,012.11. This represents a 53.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

