William C. Bryant III Buys 6,602 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ - Get Free Report) Director William C. Bryant III acquired 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $95,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,117.57. This represents a 9.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Down 0.4%

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $17.05. The firm's 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of the James Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,466 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company's stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

