William Joseph Brennan Sells 6,149 Shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 6,149 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $623,816.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 222,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,553,450.95. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, William Joseph Brennan sold 6,149 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $623,816.05.

On Wednesday, March 11th, William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,120,122.88.

On Thursday, January 29th, William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $6,384,500.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $2,300,463.04.

On Thursday, January 8th, William Joseph Brennan sold 9,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $1,322,281.04.

On Wednesday, January 7th, William Joseph Brennan sold 10,456 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $1,411,873.68.

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Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.46. 4,151,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 2.72. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $213.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $206.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,235,000 after acquiring an additional 589,151 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company's stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $10,818,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst note: Zacks highlights Credo’s record Q3 FY26 results — surging revenue and margins driven by AI demand, AEC growth and hyperscaler expansion, supporting higher profitability expectations. Read More.

Analyst note: Zacks highlights Credo’s record Q3 FY26 results — surging revenue and margins driven by AI demand, AEC growth and hyperscaler expansion, supporting higher profitability expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Valuation angle: A Zacks piece points out Credo trades at a discounted P/E relative to growth prospects from AI connectivity and AEC adoption, framing the stock as a potential buy for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation angle: A Zacks piece points out Credo trades at a discounted P/E relative to growth prospects from AI connectivity and AEC adoption, framing the stock as a potential buy for longer-term investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry/technology support: Seeking Alpha argues the recent selloff over “copper vs optical” fears is overdone — Credo’s copper-based AEC tech is energy-efficient for low-latency XPU links and the company is diversifying with ZeroFlap transceivers and OmniConnect, which supports long-term demand. Read More.

Industry/technology support: Seeking Alpha argues the recent selloff over “copper vs optical” fears is overdone — Credo’s copper-based AEC tech is energy-efficient for low-latency XPU links and the company is diversifying with ZeroFlap transceivers and OmniConnect, which supports long-term demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Legal overhang cleared: Coverage notes a confidential licensing and settlement with TE Connectivity resolved Active Electrical Cable litigation — this removes a material legal uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Read More.

Legal overhang cleared: Coverage notes a confidential licensing and settlement with TE Connectivity resolved Active Electrical Cable litigation — this removes a material legal uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage: A head‑to‑head piece comparing Credo and Synaptics provides context on market positioning but contains no new company-specific catalysts likely to move the stock materially today. Read More.

Comparative coverage: A head‑to‑head piece comparing Credo and Synaptics provides context on market positioning but contains no new company-specific catalysts likely to move the stock materially today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: Several senior execs (CEO William Brennan, COO Yat Tung Lam, CFO Daniel Fleming, CTO Chi Fung Cheng) sold shares on April 2–5 at an average price of $101.45. Each sale reduced individual ownership by small percentages (CEO ~2.6–2.7%, CTO ~2.2%, CFO ~0.55%, COO ~0.12%), which can create short-term selling pressure or signal profit-taking. SEC filings: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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