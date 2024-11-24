Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up 1.0% of Round Hill Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management's holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 118.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $326,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,489 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $158,085,000 after acquiring an additional 467,407 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 659.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 531,304 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $82,309,000 after acquiring an additional 461,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,355 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $129,103,000 after acquiring an additional 413,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 536.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,700 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $154.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $171.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $181.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This trade represents a 42.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,100 shares of company stock worth $12,525,126. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Williams-Sonoma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams-Sonoma wasn't on the list.

While Williams-Sonoma currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here