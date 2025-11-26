Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells $2,201,992.27 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 12,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $2,201,992.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 846,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $153,353,071.89. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Laura Alber sold 17,839 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.51, for a total value of $3,184,439.89.

On Monday, September 15th, Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE WSM traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $181.24. The company had a trading volume of 968,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $190.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.2% during the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 631 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $212.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.00.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

