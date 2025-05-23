Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $182.00 price target on the specialty retailer's stock. Royal Bank of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.89% from the company's previous close.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $166.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $177.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.81. The company had a trading volume of 573,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.07. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The company's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,374 shares in the company, valued at $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,645,590.64. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,635 shares of company stock worth $13,236,175. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,359 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,535 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Williams-Sonoma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams-Sonoma wasn't on the list.

While Williams-Sonoma currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here