Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $191.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $213.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.38.

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Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $171.13 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.21.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 2,267 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $436,374.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,494,833.99. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,419 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.45, for a total value of $267,410.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,433,306.10. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 71,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,140,471 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,031,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $316,920,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $254,778,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,269,461 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $443,566,000 after purchasing an additional 532,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,119 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $199,506,000 after purchasing an additional 516,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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