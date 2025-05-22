Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $167.92, but opened at $156.50. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $152.10, with a volume of 1,516,763 shares traded.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $177.81.

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $6,020,166.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,690,666.52. The trade was a 43.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,826,041.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,635 shares of company stock worth $13,236,175. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $3,162,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,436,839 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $227,164,000 after acquiring an additional 365,718 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

