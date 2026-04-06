Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $398.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.36.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.16. The stock had a trading volume of 68,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,783. The business's 50 day moving average is $298.96 and its 200-day moving average is $318.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $275.60 and a one year high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm's revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 34.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company's stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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