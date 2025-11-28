Free Trial
Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Wilmar shares gapped up pre-market — the stock closed at $24.84, opened at $25.92 and last traded at $25.0750 on a volume of 6,706 shares.
  • The stock is trading above its 50-day ($23.64) and 200-day ($23.32) simple moving averages, and Wilmar is a global agribusiness operating in Food Products, Feed & Industrial Products, Plantation & Sugar Milling and other segments.
Wilmar International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLMIY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.84, but opened at $25.92. Wilmar International shares last traded at $25.0750, with a volume of 6,706 shares trading hands.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

