Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Wilmar International Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:WLMIY Get Free Report ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.84, but opened at $25.92. Wilmar International shares last traded at $25.0750, with a volume of 6,706 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

