Wilmington (LON:WIL) Insider Mark Milner Acquires 8,315 Shares

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL - Get Free Report) insider Mark Milner bought 8,315 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 298 per share, with a total value of £24,778.70.

Mark Milner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 30th, Mark Milner sold 71,868 shares of Wilmington stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325, for a total value of £233,571.

Wilmington Price Performance

Shares of Wilmington stock traded up GBX 7 on Friday, reaching GBX 302. 29,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,936. Wilmington plc has a one year low of GBX 285 and a one year high of GBX 415. The firm has a market cap of £270.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 323.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 336.15.

Wilmington (LON:WIL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilmington had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 18.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wilmington plc will post 21.5300004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIL. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 price target on shares of Wilmington in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 460 target price on shares of Wilmington in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wilmington has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 455.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wilmington

About Wilmington

Wilmington acts as trusted partner to customers who are operating in regulated sectors and in the governance, risk and compliance markets. We provide critical data and information to enable our customers to make the decisions needed to maintain compliance with the rules and regulations that apply to them; and we provide training and education to equip our customers with the knowledge and skills to carry out their activities in line with best practice.

Featured Stories

