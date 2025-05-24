Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Wingstop by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $322.47 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $250.08 and its 200-day moving average is $275.93. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $204.00 and a 52-week high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The business's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Wingstop's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

