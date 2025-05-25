Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "above average" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.08.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial's payout ratio is 19.78%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

